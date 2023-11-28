Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office recruit was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Orleans Justice Center and his role in a fight that led to the stabbing of a detainee.

OPSO officials said 55-year-old Robert Simon was present during the time of a fight between detainees where a man was stabbed on Sept. 9.

They said he allegedly allowed the detainees to fight and intentionally did not call for backup immediately.

Simon also allegedly knew where the weapon used in the stabbing was and “told detainees if they produced the weapon he would not report how he received it.”

Deputies also said Simon “placed ‘hits’ on detainees to engage in inmate on inmate violence.”

OPSO officials said during an interview related to his role in the fight, Simon allegedly told deputies he met with other people to smuggle drugs, including suboxone, into the OJC for money.

Simon was arrested and faces 10 counts of malfeasance in office and 10 counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution for smuggling drugs into the OJC.

He also faces charges of principle to aggravated second-degree battery, malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice for his role in the fight that led to the stabbing of a detainee.

