Former NOPD officer accused of stealing from the church where he worked

NEW ORLEANS — United States Attorney Peter Strasser announced the indictment of a man who is accused of stealing from the church where he worked.

45-year-old Joseph Meisch faces one wire fraud count. He worked for Saint Patrick’s Church on Camp Street as its business manager, Strasser’s office says.

According to the indictment, Meisch had control of the church’s bank accounts, Pay-Pal account and two of its credit cards.

For about three years, beginning in July of 2015, Meisch is accused of depositing money from the church into his personal account as well as using the church’s credit cards to make purchases for himself.

Meisch worked previously as an NOPD officer and left the department following the Henry Glover case.

In all, prosecutors say Meisch stole nearly $330,000 from the church. If convicted on the wire fraud charge, he could get 20 years in prison.