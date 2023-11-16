NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board employee was sentenced for theft on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, James Arnold was involved in a theft scheme while employed as a Utility Service Administrator.

Documents revealed Arnold stole S&WB funds by causing employees to issue plumbing permits despite receiving the fees required for the issuance of the permits. He did this by directing plumbers to pay the fees directly to him.

His action resulted in the money being used for personal expenses and the S&WB issuing permits without the required fees.

According to documents, this began in 2012 and ended in November 2021.

“The Arnold case is a prime example of the FBI’s commitment to drag public corruption into the daylight, no matter how long it takes. Stealing from the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is by extension taking advantage of the very people who rely on its services every day,” said Special Agent in Charge for FBI New Orleans Douglas A. Williams, Jr.

Arnold will serve four years of probation, 90 days under house arrest and be ordered to pay a restitution amount of $108,290.

