Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker attended criminal court for a discovery hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

At the hearing, it was revealed that the defense team for the 91-year-old did not file any documents until the day before the hearing. The prosecution argued that there was insufficient time to review the documents, and no motions were filed.

Hecker is accused of aggravated rape, kidnapping, crimes against nature and theft.

He was indicted by a grand jury in September following the discovery of a 1999 document containing what is believed to be his confession of sexually molesting and harming several teenagers between 1966 and 1972.

On Sept. 13, Hecker pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, theft, rape and crimes against nature during his arraignment.

On Sept. 26, a judge denied Hecker’s request for a bond reduction, leaving his current bond at $850,000.

At Tuesday’s discovery hearing, a preliminary motion hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts