Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 91-year-old former Catholic priest Lawrence Hecker is facing charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, crimes against nature and theft.

The indictment follows the recent discovery of a 1999 document found by The Guardian newspaper where Hecker apparently confesses to the archdiocese that he sexually molested and harmed several teenagers between 1966 and 1972.

Hecker stayed with the church following the confession until he retired in 2002.

“We are ready for the fight to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in this case and send a far reaching message that anyone conspiring to cover up hurting children will be found and found out and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” D.A. Jason Williams said.

Along with the newly discovered document, several alleged victims have also come forward like Gretna City Councilman Jackie Berthelot back in May of 2021.

“Little did I know, I was being reeled in by a pedophile who I think when a lot of this comes to light will be seen as one of the worst pedophiles this country has ever seen,” Berthelot said.

The archdiocese released a statement saying they reported Hecker to law enforcement in different jurisdictions multiple times since 2002.

The statement says, “We have fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation into Lawrence Hecker.”

Mike McDonnell with Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, or “SNAP,” says that the alleged victims deserve the closure that this indictment may give them.

“Survivors who have been in this fight for decades, it’s validation. It’s validation to the questions that they have had for themselves and harbored for so long and they’ve received answers,” McDonnell said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: