NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former Sergeant for the New Orleans Police Department was indicted on 12 charges of wire fraud for allegedly perpetrating a multi-year scheme.

According to documents filed with the United States Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Todd F. Morrell was a NOPD Sergeant with the Special Operations Division serving both on a Tactical Platoon and the Bomb Disposal Unit.

Documents revealed that while Morrell was off-duty, he would supplement his income with security-oriented secondary employment including the New Orleans Fair Grounds Neighborhood Patrol.

This carried on reportedly from January 2017 until November 2021.

With the Fair Ground Patrol, documents note Morrell signed annual certification attesting to his understanding of NOPD policies, which made mention of secondary employment, and acknowledging that he would “actively monitor my hours.”

Morrell allegedly would submit and certify timecards to NOPD and the Fair Grounds Patrol with false claims of being on duty for both jobs when in actuality, he would be “engaged in recreational race car driving in Avondale, Louisiana, and Austin, Texas” according to documents.

It was also noted that Morrell frequently double-billed both places of employment claiming on time sheets to have worked at both at the same time.

The timecards Morrell would submit to the NOPD and other jobs would reflect that he provided police details for a significant amount of hours and days during the year.

An example of his actions was Morrell certifying and submitting timecards reflecting he worked every day except one between March 26, 2017, and July 23, 2017. Morrell further claimed to have worked between 13 and 20.5 hours per day.

The claims would reflect he worked 356 days out of the 365-day calendar year.

In 2020, Morrell was reportedly paid for a “massive number of hours annually including more than 4,600 hours.”

Documents also note that on Nov. 17, 2021, Morrell submitted payroll adjustment forms for days between December 2017 and April 2021 in an effort to correct “clerical errors” that misstated his horse of being on duty with the NOPD.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Morrell resigned from the NOPD.

“While an indictment is merely a charge, not a full presentation of evidence, today’s indictment emphasizes this office’s dedication to ensuring the integrity and honesty of public officials and holding responsible those who betray that sacred public duty,” announced U.S. Attorney Evans. “Official misconduct erodes trust in public institutions and deprives local governments of precious resources. When the public official is a member of law enforcement, who has sworn to protect and serve its citizens and maintain the highest standards of the community, such behavior is even more egregious, especially in communities whose police departments are already enduring critical staffing shortages.”

Morrell now faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine and a mandatory $100.

