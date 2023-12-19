Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former New Orleans model accused of attempted rape has been released, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.

OPSO officials said 52-year-old Dean Kelly was released on bond on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Kelly was arrested on Dec. 7 on charges of attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery from October.

Kelly is known for his appearance in an Aerosmith video.

Additional information has not been released.

