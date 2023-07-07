METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A former Metairie priest pled guilty on Thursday, July 7, to drugging and molesting 17 men he picked up in the French Quarter.

The Office of Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick announced that Stephen Sauer, 61, of Marrero, will serve 25 years in prison in connection to multiple sexual assault charges stemming from 2019 and lasting for two years.

Court documents revealed that back in June 2021, an investigation began on Saucer after he sent a computer hard drive to an electronics repair company in New York.

A data recovery technician found hundreds of images suggesting sexual assault. New York law enforcement officials determined the images were taken in Metairie and notified the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Saucer reportedly targeted men who appeared to be intoxicated, lost, or in need of assistance by offering to help them. In some cases, he would drug victims by putting different narcotics in their drinks and used an eyedropper to feed them the sleep-inducing substances after they passed out before bringing them back to his home.

Detectives were able to identify many victims due to photographs of their driver’s licenses or other forms of identification taken by Saucer. However, detectives believe that more than 50 victims remain unidentified.

