METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A former Metairie deacon who was convicted of child molestation has died.

Virgil Maxey “V.M.” Wheeler III died this week, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Wheeler was arrested in March 2021, accused of molesting a pre-teen boy in the shower more than 20 years prior. He was booked with one count of battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In December, Wheeler accepted a plea deal that would reduce his charges, allowing him five years of active probation, and requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Several months prior to his arrest, Wheeler served as a deacon at St. Francis. He was later suspended from the role after allegations of the abuse were revealed.

Wheeler was 63.

