LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A former associate professor at McNeese State University was sentenced in federal court on Thursday on child pornography charges stemming back to Nov. 2022.

Steven M. Stinnett, 51 of Lake Charles was sentenced to 12 years, 7 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Law enforcement officers in Calcasieu Parish executed a search warrant at Stinnett’s residence in Nov. of 2022. Officers seized computers and electronic equipment during the search. The Department of Homeland Security conducted a forensic review of Stinnett’s computer and found numerous images and videos containing child sexual abuse.

Stinnett admitted that some of the images were received via the internet in April 2017 and to having 228 still images and 57 videos containing child sexual abuse material in his possession. Stinnett pleaded guilty to a charge of receipt of child pornography on Feb. 3.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and McNeese State University Police.