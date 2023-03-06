NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A former Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to preparing over 110 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Sharnae Every, 27, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty March 2 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The case against Every began as a referral from the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) regarding fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that there were at least 110 PPP sole proprietor loan applications in and around the Thibodaux, La. area containing the same invoices and federal tax forms, with the same business name and amounts.

Every created a fake business called “Natural Hair Afro, LLC, Houma, LA 70360” and used the name of the business on almost all fraudulent PPP loan applications, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Every advertised under aliases on Facebook to recruit people to obtain money from the PPP program. Every prepared and submitted fraudulent PPP sole proprietor loan applications via various online portals, including Blueacorn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Every created all of the false and fraudulent invoices, Schedule C’s, and bank statements. She falsely certified that the applications and information provided were true and accurate when she electronically submitted the fraudulent PPP loan applications.

Every charged the individuals she recruited to prepare and submit the PPP application anywhere from $45 to $120. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that she used Cash App to receive the initial payments.

She then charged around $3,500 once the loans were funded and received these funds in her current account, Cash App or in her boyfriend’s current account, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Every faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.