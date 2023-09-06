NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former President and CEO of First NBC Bank Ryan Ashton was sentenced to 14 years and two months in prison for bank fraud charges on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

In February, Ashton was found guilty of 46 charges relating to bank fraud including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and falsifying bank records, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

They said he must surrender himself to federal authorities by Nov. 6.

