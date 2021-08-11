Former NOLA city inspector pleads guilty to HVAC bribery scheme

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former New Orleans employee appeared in court on Wednesday for his involvement in a bribery scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that 44-year-old Brian Medus of Covington pleaded guilty to accepting bribe money in exchange for fake permits for HVAC jobs.

Court records indicate Medus was serving as the city’s Assistant Chief Mechanical Inspector when he accepted bribe money from James Mohamad.

Mohamad, who was the Director of the City of Kenner’s Department of Inspection and Code Enforcement, paid a total of about $93,000 to continue the bribery scheme.

In exchange, Medus used city equipment, including cellphones and LAMA, a database used for tracking code enforcement and permits.

Medus could face a maximum of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 17, 2021.