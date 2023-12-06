FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Folsom man will spend 15 years in prison, after his conviction in a rape and burglary case.

Interim District Attorney Collin Sims said 32-year-old Sean Douglas Burns pled guilty to third-degree rape and aggravated burglary on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to Sims, Burns broke into a Washington Parish home around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, and sexually assaulted a woman who was sleeping inside. The victim was able to get away from Burns and call for help.

Sims said Burns left the home and checked himself into a behavioral health center.

A week later, the victim made a report to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After Burns’ guilty plea, District Judge Ellen Creel sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

According to Sims, the victim was present in the courtroom, and said she was “satisfied with the terms of the plea.”

