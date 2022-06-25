NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Early Saturday there was a shooting on the 500 block of Bourbon Street and it is concerning folks who go to Bourbon Street.

“Anytime you go and have fun something tragic happens and that’s sad,” Richard Boyd, a New Orleans resident said.

Richard Boyd’s lived in New Orleans all his life and says the violence on Bourbon Street is getting to him.

“Eventually it is going to make people stay away from these type of areas. Stay away even where you are supposed to have fun at,” he said.

Early Saturday morning around 3:30, NOPD says a man was shot in the 500 block of Bourbon Street after a fight broke out. A gun was pulled out during the fight with four unknown suspects and the victim. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and so far no arrests have been made.

“For one thing alcohol and weapons don’t mix,” Boyd said.

He went on to say, “Bourbon Street is for drinking and entertainment and when they bring weapons out, then mixed with alcohol it is just a bad mixture. It is going to turn out bad.”

As for Thomas Lewis, another New Orleans native, he feels what’s most scary is innocent bystanders could get caught in the line of fire.

“It is too much. It is out of control. You can be walking down the street and there is a shooting or killing. It is just out of control,” Lewis said.

He believes the violence problem won’t fix itself and city leaders need to step up.

“Too much violence and it really needs to stop. Mayor Cantrell needs to do something about it,” he said.

The shooting is still under investigation.