BUNNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high school student was arrested after allegedly attacking a teaching assistant on Tuesday.

A Matanzas High School student told the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that the 17-year-old boy was upset with the paraprofessional because she took away his Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Deputies said surveillance footage showed the student walk briskly over to the teaching assistant and shove her “several feet.” She hit her head on the floor and was knocked unconscious by the impact.

The teenager, who deputies said is 6’8″ tall and weighs 270 lbs., allegedly kicked and punched at the woman’s back and head while she laid on the floor. She was rushed to the hospital with what deputies described as “severe injuries.”

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for. We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the (school resource deputies) could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

The teenager was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm, which is a felony.

Watch Video Below