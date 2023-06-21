Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — A Florida man was arrested after a shooting in a Reserve neighborhood that left a man dead.

Officials from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Homewood Place about an unresponsive man slumped over the driver’s side of a car.

Deputies found the victim, 48-year-old Hugh Hinds, with a gunshot wound to the face. He later died at the scene.

They later identified 44-year-old Ian Everton Willams, a resident of Pembrook Pines, Florida, as the alleged shooter through an investigation.

Williams faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Det. Sgt. Keniel Henry at 504-494-3592. Online tips can be submitted at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office website.

