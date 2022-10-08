NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Florida neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says just before noon, officers responded to the 2700 block of Johnny Jackson Jr. Drive on a call of a shooting in the area. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.

