THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded seven people Sunday night in Thibodaux. Deputies say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Hyland Street around 9:30 pm in the Marydale neighborhood. Investigators say the shots were fired while a crowd was gathered in the street.

The ages of the victims have not been released, and there is no word on a suspect or the conditions of the victims at this time. We will continue following this developing story, and bring you updates as they are available.

