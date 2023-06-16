Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five people are wanted following an armed robbery in the French Quarter on Tuesday, June 13.

Officials from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the robbery occurred around 4:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of Toulouse Street where two people were robbed at gunpoint.

NOPD officials said five people are wanted in connection to the crime, although they only provided a photo of one.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts