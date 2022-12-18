NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has released some startling numbers when it comes to robberies and attempted robberies in the last 24 hours.

According to the NOPD’s major offense log (MOL), a total of five robberies or attempted robberies were reported, four of which were armed.

One of the incidents, occurring in the Irish Channel in the 3000 block of Annunciation Street, resulted in a carjacking.

In the Plum Orchard neighborhood in 5500 block of Rickert Drive, the MOL shows a victim was making a delivery when a suspect demanded his keys. That’s when the man attempted to flee the scene, and the suspect began firing shot’s into the victim’s vehicle. The victim then arrived at a police station for assistance.

The other three incidents include an armed robbery where a suspect allegedly held a victim at gunpoint in the 5000 block of Laurel Street. Another, an attempted robbery in 2400 block of Alvar Street resulted in a man’s dog being shot to death. The other robbery was in the 3200 block of Dryades Street. That’s where investigators say a man and two suspects began fighting over a cell phone which was ultimately stolen by the suspects.

According to the latest data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, in this year alone there has been a total of 518 armed robberies. That averages to more than one every day.

Those wishing to report any information related to crimes around the City of New Orleans can do so anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

