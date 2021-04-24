Five injured in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has confirmed five victims from a Bourbon Street shooting shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the NOPD began investigation a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Bourbon Street. Initial reports show multiple victims having sustained gunshot wounds in this incident.

Of the five injured, two victims arrived at a local hospital, two who were transported to a local hospital via EMS and one who was treated at the scene.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening at this time.