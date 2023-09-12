MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An indictment was filed in federal court Tuesday charging five former Memphis police officers with depriving Tyre Nichols of his rights during a January 7 arrest that led to his death.

The indictment lists three separate counts including excessive force and failure to intervene, deliberate indifference, and witness tampering for former officers Emmitt Martin, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.

All five men also face criminal court charges in Shelby County for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee will hold a press conference in Memphis on Tuesday to make a civil rights announcement.

The press conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. CT.

The Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Memphis Police Department and the City of Memphis in July to determine whether there is a pattern of constitutional or civil rights violations against citizens.

As part of their investigation, the department’s civil rights division has been holding public meetings and encouraging citizens to share their experiences with MPD officers.

