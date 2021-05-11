Five counterfeiters arrested in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals in connection with the manufacturing of counterfeit money.

While executing a search warrant at a Slidell-area residence as part of a separate investigation in March, STPSO patrol deputies located $22,613 in counterfeit currency inside the home.

An investigation into the source of the fake money, lead STPSO detectives to two of the home’s residents, 47-year-old Lynn Pommier and 28-year-old Monteia Dumas.

Lynn Pommier

Monteia Dumas

Warrants were issued, and both subjects were arrested.

Detectives also learned that another roommate, 25-year-old Dustin Lacina, and a former roommate, 29-year-old Kristy Severio, were involved in the manufacturing process.

Warrants were obtained and all four have been arrested.

Dustin Lacina

Kristy Severio

Kenyatta Meads

Further investigation lead to warrants being issued for the arrest of 46-year-old Kenyatta Meads for Criminal Conspiracy and 609 Counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse.

Upon his arrest, Meads was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and he was additionally charged with Possession of a Schedule II CDS.

All parties have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.