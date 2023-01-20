INDEPENDENCE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has made five arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in Independence.

Deputies responded to a shooting at an address on Crossover Road early in the morning Thursday (Jan. 18). When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Jason Addison suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported Addison to a hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.

Through further investigations, deputies were able to identify five suspects involved in the shooting.

Mickey Bicknell, 36, was arrested on one count of second degree murder.

The four other suspects, Jenavive Bicknell, 34, Dylan Sullivan, 31, Cody Reid, 35, and Raven Starkey, 23, are each charged with being a principle to second-degree murder and failure to seek assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.