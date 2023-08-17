Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Five people are facing criminal trespassing charges following an incident that happened near two Destrehan schools on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 9:46 p.m. to a report of four males near the pool area of 1952 Ormond Boulevard.

At the scene, deputies said they found Derrick Diggs, Jr., Nicholas Fields, Tyran Mitchell, Jr., and Bryan Weathersby.

They reportedly told deputies they were searching for someone named Gabe. They claimed Gabe had stolen a backpack while they played basketball at the outdoor court at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary. Deputies said the bag contained two guns, a phone and jewelry.

Deputies identified “Gabe” as Gabriel McDowell. One of the guns was recovered. Deputies believe the other one is in another parish.

The Ethel Schoeffner and New Sarpy Elementary areas were searched by deputies for safety reasons. They determined there was no threat to the school or students.

The five were arrested. According to the sheriff’s office, they were charged with the following:

Diggs, 24, of Kenner, was charged with criminal trespass, firearm free zone and fugitive.

Fields, 21, of Destrehan, was charged with criminal trespass.

McDowell, 18, of Destrehan, was charged with criminal trespass, two counts of theft of a firearm, theft and firearm free zone.

Mitchell, 23, of Kenner, was charged with criminal trespass and firearm free zone.

Weathersby, 23, of River Ridge, was charged with criminal trespass.

