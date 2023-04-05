HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Nine people are in custody after a string of arson cases across Southeast Louisiana, including a fire at the Hammond Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Although no suspect names were released. the Louisiana State Fire Marshal says that arrests come after a month-long investigation into seven different fires, including two that advanced into federal charges.

Detectives say the fires spanned from August 2022 to January and included at least two house fires, a vehicle fire, and a fire at the Hammond Walmart.

Investigators say a fire sparked in the paint aisle of the store as people finished their holiday shopping on December 24. We’re told the fire was quickly put out by a group of brave customers with a fire extinguisher.

Out of two of the house fires under investigation, detectives say the believed suspects were part of a multi-state insurance fraud operation. Those investigations are being led by the Louisiana Attorney General and the ATF.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis says the arrests came from investigations conducted by the Hammond Police and Fire departments, the Ponchatoula Police Department, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Additional partners that we are grateful to have worked with in these cases include the Hammond Police Department, Ponchatoula Police Department, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

