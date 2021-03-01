Final day to claim clergyman abuse has closed

NEW ORLEANS — Monday marked the final day for people to come forward if they were victims of sexual abuse involving the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Last May, the Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy to protect it from multiple allegations against priests. So any events that are alleged to have happened needed to be before the bankruptcy date – May 1.

Anyone who missed the deadline by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1, could lose their opportunity to sue.

To follow the progress of your claim, log on to nolachurchclaims.com