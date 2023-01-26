MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The last of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one in November has been arrested, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

Authorities said a juvenile male, 15, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Resisting an Officer and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

The juvenile had previously eluded capture. Four other people, Deante Pharagood, 22, of Thibodaux, Raheem Green, 23, of Thibodaux, Sterling Trillman Jr., 24, of Thibodaux and Terrence Scott, 18, of Gibson were arrested following the incident on Nov. 8, 2022.

MCPD said that on Nov. 8, officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue and Orange Street in reference to a report of gunfire. Officers patrolled the area and did not locate anything.

While still in the area, an officer saw gunfire coming from a vehicle in the area of Garber Street, according to MCPD.

A pursuit was initiated and eventually ended on Franklin Street near Maple Street as the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities said a juvenile was hit by gunfire and was treated at a local hospital with moderate injuries. MCPD said that the victim was in the area of Garber Street when the vehicle pulled into the area and opened fire.

The juvenile was located and arrested in Ascension Parish on Wednesday with assistance from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and detained in a juvenile detention facility awaiting court proceedings.