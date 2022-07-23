NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Largely overshadowed by the facial recognition hearings this week is the fact that the city council passed the retention pay resolution that grants police officers and other emergency personnel up to a $5,000.00 lump sum payment for every 5 years of service.

The payments would cap at $20.000.00, and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke with WGNO about the goals of the incentives, and what more he would like to see done to retain officers and help them be more effective in fighting crime.