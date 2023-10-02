Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Five people were arrested following a fentanyl bust in the Covington area.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the organization’s narcotics division worked with the Louisiana State Police Region 1 CID Narcotics, the Covington Police Department Narcotic Division, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration to conduct the operation.

They said investigations starting in March led to the arrest of five people and the recovery of 3,400 dosage units of fentanyl pressed tablets.

On Sept. 29, STPSO officials said detectives executed a search warrant at two Covington homes, where they reportedly recovered four guns, about 104.5 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $6,788.

As a result of the operation, Larry Dynelle James Jr., Ricordo A. Jordan, Alskiin Raysean Millican and Alvarez Joseph Cyprian Jr. were arrested.

James faces the following charges:

Distribution of a schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

Attempt and conspiracy, to wit: Distribution of schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I CDS

Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

Possession of a firearm in presence of a CDS

Illegal possession of stolen firearm

Drug paraphernalia

Jordan faces the following charges:

Four counts of distribution of a schedule II CD

Four counts of violation of a drug free zone

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

Possession of a firearm in presence of a CDS

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Millican faces a charge of distribution of a schedule II CDS (Fentanyl) and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I CDS.

Cyprian faces a charge of distribution of a schedule II CDS (Fentanyl).

STPSO officials said an unidentified Covington man was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Fentanyl).

