Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Five people were arrested in connection to a fentanyl bust in St. John the Baptist Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Agents with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Division initiated an investigation back in August on 18-year-old Reece Hardy for his alleged involvement the distribution of pressed fentanyl pills.

Deputies searched Hardy’s home on Mahogany Street in LaPlace and allegedly found 191 pressed fentanyl pills, about two grams of fentanyl, one loaded 9mm handgun and about 14 grams of marijuana.

Hardy was arrested and booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving proceeds from CDS activity.

He is currently being held on a $130,000 bond.

Further investigation led to the arrest of:

20-year-old Angel Marrotte — Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

20-year-old Aiden Mizell — Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and operating vehicle with a suspended license; no license issued

23-year-old Jessie Stuard — Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited

24-year-old Dylan Zimmerman — Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

