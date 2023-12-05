COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Covington police arrested three people after a welfare check led to a search warrant at an apartment.

According to police, the arrest happened on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at an apartment in the 2000 block of Pine Crest Avenue. Police say they were initially alerted to a complaint of people allegedly seen dealing drugs while small children were in the apartment.

At the scene, police say they found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, 115 grams of marijuana and an AK47 pistol. Three people were arrested and face a list of drug and weapons charges and cruelty to juveniles.

Covington police say the bust is just the latest in the past week. In all, the CPD is reporting arrests on narcotics charges and 15 open warrants as well as three illegally possessed firearms. Covington police said people can report crimes anonymously on the department’s website.

