NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in Central City on Tuesday afternoon. According to the NOPD, a female of unknown age was shot to death in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard.

Police say that they were first notified of the incident at 12:21 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene according to the NOPD. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact NOPD 6th district detectives by calling (504) 658-6060.