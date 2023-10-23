NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in an Algiers neighborhood that claimed a toddler’s life on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to police, around 2:47 p.m. they were called to the 3100 block of Rue Park Fontaine to investigate a 3-year-old girl shot in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD officers report one person was taken in for questioning but no arrests have been made.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

