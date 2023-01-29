NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).

According to reports, around 1:41 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 8000 block of Curran Blvd. At the scene, deputies said they found a juvenile female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. NOPD has detained an adult male for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

