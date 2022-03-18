SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.

The Scott Police Department (SPD) has partnered with the FBI and the USMS in reference to the missing person case involving Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco, due to multi-jurisdictional purposes, according to a press release from the SPD.

Brandon Francisco

The SPD will continue to investigate and follow every lead that is reported. Anyone having any information related to this case is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or their local Law Enforcement Agency.