LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — More than a dozen FBI agents were on a case at the Lafayette Parish courthouse for most of the evening Monday.

Multiple people in the area called our newsroom to say that they noticed at least 15 agents at the courthouse beginning around 4:00 p.m.

KLFY reached out to the FBI field office in New Orleans for more information.

In an email to our newsroom, an FBI spokesperson told us that “the agency does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation” following a heavy law enforcement presence.

News Ten’s Britt Lofaso was at the courthouse all evening and says upon arrival she noticed many marked FBI cars parked in front of the courthouse.

After about an hour, she said, a dozen or so agents walked out of the courthouse to those marked units and drove away.

Others, she said, retrieved boxes for their vehicles and walked back into the building carrying those boxes.

It remains unknown what area of the courthouse the agents visited.

We also do not know if any areas or offices inside the courthouse were cleared out.

This is a story that we will continue to monitor throughout the night and all day Tuesday.

We will update this post as we learn more.