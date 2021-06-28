FBI offering up to $50,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of MS fugitive

JACKSON, Miss. — The FBI is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Mississippi fugitive.

Demario Lamar Cotton, 38, of Jackson faces the following charges:





One count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer, who was engaged in the performance of official duties, by use of a deadly weapon

One count of using, carrying, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, that is assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Cotton is described as a 6’2 Black male with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing 250 pounds. He has several tattoos on his left arm along with the word “THUG” on his right hand and the word “LIFE” on his left

hand. He is also a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

Aliases used by Cotton include “Kountry Kane” and “Big Kountry.”

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts or the incident should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov.