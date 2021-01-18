FBI: Louisiana man charged in Capitol spoke of returning

(l-r) Daniel Adams and Cody Connell. The FBI used photograph’s of Cody Connell’s tattoos in photos taken on Jan. 6 in the Capitol for identification purposes. (Photo courtesy FBI)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say a Louisiana man arrested in connection with the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol may have been planning to return to Washington the week of the presidential inauguration.

Records show Cody Connell of Vivian, Louisiana, was arrested Saturday on charges including violent entry of Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement. An FBI agent’s affidavit says Connell posted photos to social media of himself in Washington and wrote:

“We will be back and it will be a lot worse.”

The affidavit says a witness told federal agents Connell had discussed wanting to return to Washington around the inauguration, possibly with guns, and said he didn’t plan to return to Louisiana “unless he was in a body bag.”