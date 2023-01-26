LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — A man who used a dating app to try to lure a gay man to his death, has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison.

According to FBI investigators, 21-year-old Chance Seneca used Grinder, a dating app for gay and bisexual men, to meet the victim, 20-year old Holden White, in June of 2020.

White told investigators that Seneca then drove him to an isolated house, forced him at gunpoint to put on handcuffs, put a cord around White’s neck until he passed out, and then tried to dismember him.

Warning: graphic details in Holden White’s account of what happened, here.

Seneca admitted to investigators that he kidnapped and tried to murder White in order to satisfy a murder-fantasy inspired by Jeffery Dahmer. After his arrest, Seneca admitted that he planned to continue murdering gay men until he was caught or killed. He also intended to eat and preserve the bodies of his victims, just as Dahmer had done.

Because Seneca targeted gay men, he was prosecuted under federal law involving hate crimes.

“The preservation of civil rights and the investigation of Color of Law violations are of utmost priority for the FBI. Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that individuals like Chance Seneca will be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge, Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.