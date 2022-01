NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have arrested a man believed to have robbed a New Orleans bank on Christmas Eve, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Attorney Duane A. Evans, Devin Chaney was arrested and charged by complaint with bank robbery. Chaney is accused of robbing the Capital One Bank located at 313 Carondelet Street.

The robbery was investigated by the FBI New Orleans Violent Crimes Task Force.