FBI and JPSO need help in identifying bank robbery suspect

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Monday.

Officers are requesting the publics help in identifying the subject who robbed the Capital One Bank on 1867 Barataria Boulevard in Marrero.

According to police, on July 19, around 12:32 p.m., the suspect entered the Capital One Bank and presented a demand note to a teller who handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 160-170 lbs. He wore a purple, long-sleeve button-up shirt with a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 504-816-3000 or JPSO CRIME STOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov