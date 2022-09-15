BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.”

The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities.

“I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It scaled from my peers to my associates and actually recruiting people. By the time I was 19 years of age, I made my first million dollars in cash.” said Williams.

By the time he was 23, he built a 40-member multi-million-dollar crime ring. His operation became so big that it caught the attention of federal investigators, and they wanted to know how a young man was able to pull-off such a large crime.

Williams said, “How do I engineer printer type, ink type, plastic type, font type, and all the other technical tools that are necessary to perpetrate the crime.”

Williams worked with the FBI, Secret Service and Louisiana authorities on fraud and cybersecurity.

He spent eight years in federal prison for the crimes and decided to turn his life around because he wanted to be there for his children.

“I began to develop an appreciation for the way I need to be more present and involved in the growth stages in my children’s lives.”

Williams is now the CEO of a software development company in Baton Rouge.

He’s also a best selling author of the book “The Master Identity Thief.”

He reveals his redemption story and provides proposals for Louisiana lawmakers and Congress on how to better protect consumers.