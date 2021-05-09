Father and son arrested in shooting of Elvis impersonator

Trace Pigott

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — A father and son have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Elvis impersonator in Louisiana.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to reports of gunshots at an address in Denham Springs around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, The Advocate reported.

They found Jason Baglio, who had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Police say 28-year-old Trace Pigott was the shooter and his 53-year-old father, Tommy Ray Pigott, was present during the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether either man had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.