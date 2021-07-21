Fatal shooting reported in Covington neighborhood

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department has reported a fatal shooting in the area of North Filmore Street and Schultz Ally early Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to a distress call and upon arrival, discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111.

WGNO will provide updates as they become available.