Fatal shooting reported in Covington neighborhood

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department has reported a fatal shooting in the area of North Filmore Street and Schultz Ally early Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to a distress call and upon arrival, discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111.

WGNO will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News