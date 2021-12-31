Fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Gert Town, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 7900 block of Oleander Street on Friday, Dec. 31.

According to an NOPD report, Second District detectives responded to the fatal shooting just after 2:20 p.m. and upon arrival found a man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation, but there is no further information available this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.