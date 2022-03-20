NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 4500 block of Dodt Avenue that left one person dead early Saturday evening.

According to the report, Seventh District officers responded to a hospital at 5:39 p.m. on a call of a male gunshot wound victim arriving via private conveyance. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Through investigation, detectives determined the location of occurrence at the New Orleans East location.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.