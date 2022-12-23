Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — According to the New Orleans Police Department a man has been gunned down in a shooting in the West Lake Forest area.

About 6:20 p.m. officers responded to call regarding a shooting in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. When they arrived, a man was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

