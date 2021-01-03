Fatal motorcycle crash in Harvey leaves one dead

HARVEY – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred tonight in Harvey.
According to JPSO, just after 7:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd. Arriving deputies located the man, who had been ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Our initial investigation indicates that the decedent was traveling northbound on Manhattan Blvd. when he was struck by a 1995 Mercedes sedan. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the sedan driver, but toxicology testing will be conducted.